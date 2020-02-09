CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.2% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 6,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,811,000 after acquiring an additional 220,938 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 23.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $939,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

NYSE:BMO opened at $77.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average is $74.64. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $66.42 and a 1-year high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7965 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

