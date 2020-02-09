CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,637,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

SAP opened at $135.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SAP SE has a one year low of $103.53 and a one year high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 12.07%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

