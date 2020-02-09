CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $267,000 in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,975 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of JEC opened at $95.78 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $98.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.27.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JEC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $338,081.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.