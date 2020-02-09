CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $454,000 in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 39.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,997,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,419,118 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 1,988.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 369,925 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 175.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,501 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Also, CFO Keith A. Kucinski acquired 94,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $112,455.00.

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTNB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Aegis began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matinas BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.44.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.