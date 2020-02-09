CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,449,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 484,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,835,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,865,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 122,346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

