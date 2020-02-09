CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,474 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,532,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 4,692 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $1,029,284.04. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 9,434 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.75, for a total transaction of $2,044,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,487 shares of company stock worth $25,569,557. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.41.

Shares of VRTX opened at $240.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $244.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

