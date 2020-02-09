CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 21.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 41.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 94.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 35.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RACE opened at $166.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.10. Ferrari NV has a 1 year low of $122.78 and a 1 year high of $176.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

