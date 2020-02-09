CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,878 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VMware by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of VMware from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $156.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.69 and a 1 year high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

