CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at $106,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $110,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,814.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLX. ValuEngine cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

