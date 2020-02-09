CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,024 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $267.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.87. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

