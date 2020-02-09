CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 68,918 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 7,497.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BGS opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

