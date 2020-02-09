CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 124,312 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,848 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 124,312 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 208.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 77.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Urban purchased 15,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NBL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE NBL opened at $20.05 on Friday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

