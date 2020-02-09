CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 19,350 Shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,350 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Zweig Total Return Fund were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTR. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZTR opened at $11.81 on Friday. The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

The Zweig Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

