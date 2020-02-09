CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 264 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 771.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 23,326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SXT opened at $60.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $75.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

