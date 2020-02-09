CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,314 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 466,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 159,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 52,331 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRMW. Barrington Research cut shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair cut shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of PRMW opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.79 million, a P/E ratio of 170.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.66. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

