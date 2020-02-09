CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 417 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBCA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 58,335 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 438.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

BBCA stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72.

