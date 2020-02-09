CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 59,810 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,810 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 150,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 78,894 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 92,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 40,712 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

