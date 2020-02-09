CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $242,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 368.8% in the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 344,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after purchasing an additional 271,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,566,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,531,000 after purchasing an additional 243,459 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,173,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,266,000 after purchasing an additional 212,217 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,588,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $89.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.72. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

