CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $225.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.92. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.47 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

