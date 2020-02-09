CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 445.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 121.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 88.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $28,105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $48,387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.27.

Workday stock opened at $192.08 on Friday. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $151.06 and a 52-week high of $226.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.44 and a 200-day moving average of $176.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

