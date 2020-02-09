Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires Shares of 9,239 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $505,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,184,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $3,009,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,399,772.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,221. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $167.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.33 and a 200-day moving average of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.27. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $169.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

