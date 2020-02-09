Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,373 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Target were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Target by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after buying an additional 1,179,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,272,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,373,000 after buying an additional 106,122 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,328,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $170,353,000 after buying an additional 24,479 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Target by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,231,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $131,654,000 after buying an additional 145,935 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Target by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,263,000 after buying an additional 552,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.65. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

