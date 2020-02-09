Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.53 Million Holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 40.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 30.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 404,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after acquiring an additional 93,502 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 106.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 61,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

National Instruments stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73. National Instruments Corp has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

In other National Instruments news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,289 shares of company stock worth $455,341. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.