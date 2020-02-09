Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,675,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $341.06 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $355.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.90. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 107.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $604,920.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,476,546.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.68, for a total value of $5,470,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,863 shares of company stock worth $26,573,866. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.93.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

