Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,621,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 583,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,033,000 after purchasing an additional 219,977 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 5,075.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,496,000 after purchasing an additional 177,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Anthem by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,761,000 after purchasing an additional 165,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.77.

NYSE ANTM opened at $276.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.06 and a 200-day moving average of $276.92.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

