Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in S&P Global by 160,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 48,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.09.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $295.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.86 and its 200-day moving average is $263.89. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $189.21 and a 1-year high of $300.89.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

