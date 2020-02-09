Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.98 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 134,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $179.10 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $144.04 and a 1-year high of $180.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,099 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,750 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

