Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $1.50 Million in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,031. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total transaction of $214,824.61. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,825. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CW opened at $147.32 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52 week low of $108.96 and a 52 week high of $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.68%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.