Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HFC. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,145,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,629,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in HollyFrontier by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 142,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 2,141.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 128,492 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 216.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 114,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

HFC opened at $43.52 on Friday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $370,794.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,488. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

