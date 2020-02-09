Cigna Investments Inc. New Raises Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 456.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,492 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 30.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 531,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,614,000 after buying an additional 124,635 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 32.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth approximately $10,267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 168.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Trimble by 2.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 163,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.17. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $46.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $83,087.70. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $228,675.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,942.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,715 shares of company stock worth $827,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

