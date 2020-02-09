Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.78.

Shares of Allergan stock opened at $197.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.11. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

