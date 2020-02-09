Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,981 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 261.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $56.88 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56. The company has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.37.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

