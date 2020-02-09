Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,735 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55,308 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 30,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,584 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.88. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

