Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 279 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $782,645,000 after purchasing an additional 165,595 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 541,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,446,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 530,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,440,000 after buying an additional 100,087 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 412,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,423,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,505,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

In other news, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $2,097,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,977,990.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,383 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $68.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

