Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,819 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 39.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.67. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.