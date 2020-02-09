Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,926 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,452 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $61.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura raised their price target on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.