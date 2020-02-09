Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 722 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $536,161,000 after buying an additional 117,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of LKQ by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,571,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,337,000 after purchasing an additional 594,452 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 16.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,853,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 395,017 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of LKQ by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,718,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,727,000 after purchasing an additional 620,052 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,778,000 after purchasing an additional 143,707 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,613.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

