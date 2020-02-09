Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 932 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,522,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Stryker by 490.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,514,000 after purchasing an additional 220,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Stryker by 48.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $139,283,000 after purchasing an additional 209,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Stryker by 15.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,346,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,349,000 after purchasing an additional 180,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK opened at $214.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.