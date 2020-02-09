Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 973 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in UDR by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 407,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,743,000 after buying an additional 14,628 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UDR opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.