Coastal Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coastal Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,715,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 7.8% of Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,509,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,120,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,479.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,500.58. The company has a market cap of $1,017.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,416.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,286.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

