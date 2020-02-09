Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Apple by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 177,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,080,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 322,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,713,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $320.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,422.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.01 and a 200 day moving average of $251.43. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.56 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.