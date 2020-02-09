Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.61.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $200.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

