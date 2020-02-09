Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $200.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

