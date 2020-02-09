CoreCommodity Management LLC Acquires 7,784 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of RPC worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RES. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 47.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RPC by 122.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 904,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 498,480 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in RPC by 21.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,792,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 497,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RPC by 23.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 456,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,489,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,582,000 after purchasing an additional 373,555 shares in the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RES shares. Raymond James raised shares of RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

RPC stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.24. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.54 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

