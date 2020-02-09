CoreCommodity Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Village Farms International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 375,161 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $290.14 million and a PE ratio of 19.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $47.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Village Farms International had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

