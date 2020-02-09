CoreCommodity Management LLC Acquires New Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on JKS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

JKS stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $979.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.