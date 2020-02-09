CoreCommodity Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 458,914 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,120 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $98,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOG. BidaskClub cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.07.

Shares of NASDAQ XOG opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.07. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.88 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extraction Oil & Gas Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

