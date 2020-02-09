CoreCommodity Management LLC Cuts Stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,746 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 11,346 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,059 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Noble Energy by 10.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,292 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Noble Energy during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Noble Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,866 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Noble Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBL stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Urban bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NBL shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

