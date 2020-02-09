CoreCommodity Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

CoreCommodity Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMC. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Commercial Metals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 832,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMC opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

