CoreCommodity Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,635 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned 0.06% of Matador Resources worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter.

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,900 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 10,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,250 shares of company stock worth $468,854 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $13.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. Matador Resources Co has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

